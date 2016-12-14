Maine man who robbed laundromat sent back to federal prison for 3 years

BANGOR, Maine — A man convicted of robbing a city laundromat twice in a week early this year will be sent back to federal prison for three years for violating his supervised release, a federal judge ruled Wednesday.

David Alan Thiede, 62, of Bangor was released from federal prison in August 2015 after serving more than 15 years for robbing three banks at gunpoint and attempting to rob a fourth in January and February 2000, according to court documents.

U.S. District Judge John Woodcock found Wednesday that Thiede had violated the terms of his supervised release by committing new crimes.

Thiede is scheduled to be sentenced in state court on Jan. 17 on two counts of robbery, both Class B crimes. He pleaded no contest to both charges earlier this month, according to the Penobscot County District attorney’s office.

No contest pleas result in convictions.

Thiede robbed the Gold Star Cleaners at Third and Union streets on Jan. 12 and 19, according to police. He walked into the business on both dates, put his right hand in his jacket pocket as if he had a weapon but did not display one, and demanded money.

The same clerk was working during both robberies, according to court documents. He gave Thiede $120 on Jan. 12 and $190 on Jan. 19.

Thiede has been incarcerated unable to post $50,000 cash bail since his arrest after the second robbery.

He faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $20,000 on the robbery charges.

Thiede most likely will be sentenced to serve his federal and state sentences at the same time.