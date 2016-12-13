Alan Thicke, ‘Growing Pains’ actor, father of singer Robin Thicke, dies at 69

Alan Thicke (right) and Frau Weisler pose together during a dinner for the cast of the musical &quotChicago" in July 1988 in Costa Mesa, California. Thicke died on Tuesday.
Don Bartletti | TNS
Alan Thicke (right) and Frau Weisler pose together during a dinner for the cast of the musical "Chicago" in July 1988 in Costa Mesa, California. Thicke died on Tuesday.
By Reuters
Posted Dec. 13, 2016, at 9:23 p.m.

Alan Thicke, the Canadian actor best known for his leading role in the 1980s sitcom “Growing Pains” as well as being the father of singer Robin Thicke, has died, a source close to the family said on Tuesday. He was 69.

The Los Angeles Times, quoting Robin Thicke’s publicist, said the actor died of a heart attack.

More recently Alan Thicke was set to appear in “Fuller House,” a remake of the popular 1990s family sitcom.

“Season 2 Fuller House looking good. I even like the ones I’m not in!” Thicke said in a tweet earlier on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement.

 

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»

View stories by school

  1. Report: Dad bounced mobile home up and down with loader in hopes of getting rent from sonReport: Dad bounced mobile home up and down with loader in hopes of getting rent from son
  2. Police: Maine truck driver intentionally plowed into NJ gazebo decorated for holidaysPolice: Maine truck driver intentionally plowed into NJ gazebo decorated for holidays
  3. Man rescued after tree falls on him in Maine woodsMan rescued after tree falls on him in Maine woods
  4. Storm blankets Maine, causing fatal crashes, multiple closingsStorm blankets Maine, causing fatal crashes, multiple closings
  5. Man dies, four others taken to hospital in Gorham crashMan dies, four others taken to hospital in Gorham crash