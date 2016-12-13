Alan Thicke, ‘Growing Pains’ actor, father of singer Robin Thicke, dies at 69

Alan Thicke, the Canadian actor best known for his leading role in the 1980s sitcom “Growing Pains” as well as being the father of singer Robin Thicke, has died, a source close to the family said on Tuesday. He was 69.

The Los Angeles Times, quoting Robin Thicke’s publicist, said the actor died of a heart attack.

More recently Alan Thicke was set to appear in “Fuller House,” a remake of the popular 1990s family sitcom.

“Season 2 Fuller House looking good. I even like the ones I’m not in!” Thicke said in a tweet earlier on Tuesday.