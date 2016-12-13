Cold stretch helps Camden Snow Bowl open earlier than usual

CAMDEN, Maine — Camden’s ski area will open a week earlier than expected thanks to upgraded snowmaking equipment and a cold stretch of weather.

Landon Fake, general manager of the Camden Snow Bowl, said in a Tuesday news release that the ski area would open Saturday, Dec. 17, a week earlier than expected.

“Already we’ve gotten in 75 hours of snowmaking, allowing us to open a week ahead of our target date,” Fake said. “We usually aim to open at the start of the Christmas holiday, but conditions so far have been favorable and we’re ready.”

Fake said temperatures have been ideal for running snowmaking machines. In addition, the venue got about saw about six inches of natural snow fall early this week.

Story continues below advertisement.

Instructional programs start the day after Christmas, including a Christmas vacation camp for students.

“We’re relieved and excited to be off to an early start,” Fake said.

Follow Nick McCrea on Twitter at @nmccrea213.