Report: Dad bounced mobile home up and down with loader in hopes of getting rent from son

PARSONSFIELD, Maine — A 50-year-old man, apparently upset with his 27-year-old son over rent payments on a mobile home, allegedly used a construction-grade front-end loader to pick up the mobile home and drop it on the ground — at least three times, according to York County Sheriff Bill King.

King said witnesses told deputies that John Bubar then began to drive the bucket of the vehicle into the home, stopping only when he learned his 7-year-old grandson was still inside. The boy was not hurt.

The incident played out at about 2:15 p.m. Sunday. King said the mobile home was significantly damaged.

King described in a statement what allegedly took place: “York County deputies responded to the 400 block of Pendexter Road for a report of a disturbance. Upon arrival, deputies learned that John Bubar, 50, was having a dispute with his son, Michael, 27.

“Michael and his family live on his father’s property in a mobile home. Apparently, a dispute arose that day about rent payments and debris around the mobile home. John Bubar took the extraordinary step of using a large construction grade front-end loader and backhoe to damage the mobile home.”

John Bubar was arrested and charged with domestic violence reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony, and is being held at York County Jail on $5,000 cash bail. He was scheduled to appear Monday by video at Springvale District Court.