Man dies, four others taken to hospital in Gorham crash

The scene of a fatal crash on Narragansett Road in Gorham.
CBS 13
The scene of a fatal crash on Narragansett Road in Gorham.
Dec. 12, 2016
GORHAM, Maine – Crews in Gorham have a major roadway shutdown after a deadly head-on crash Monday morning on Route 202.

One person died and four others in the SUV were taken to the hospital. Officials said they could be on scene for hours cleaning this up.

According to police, the accident happened around 10:30 a.m.

Gorham Police Chief Dan Jones says that it appears the accident happened when the SUV lost control, spun into the oncoming lane and collided with the dump truck.

Police say a passenger in the SUV died, and the four other occupants were sent to the hospital.

Jones urged caution while driving along snow-covered roads.

“Slow down. The roads are slick and if you feel you have traction until you don’t, and then by the time you lose it, it’s too late,” Jones said.

The driver of the dump truck was shaken up but had no injuries.

