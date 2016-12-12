Police: Maine truck driver intentionally plowed into NJ gazebo decorated for holidays

BRUNSWICK, Maine — A Maine man was arrested Thursday night in Jersey City, New Jersey, after police say he crashed his tractor trailer into the gazebo at a city park, and then told them he did it intentionally.

Bruce E. Dunbar, 46, was charged with criminal mischief, The Jersey Journal reported Friday.

“Cops said he seemed disoriented and ‘non-cognitive’ but passed a field sobriety test, according to a police report,” the paper said.

A witness reported to police that Dunbar ran a stop sign and continued into Hamilton Park at between 5 and 10 miles per hour before crashing into the gazebo at about 10 p.m. Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement.

Police said Dunbar told them he crashed his truck on purpose as he was headed to deliver bottled water to a nearby BJ’s Wholesale Club, according to The Jersey Journal.

The park is located three blocks from where the New Jersey Turnpike enters the Holland Tunnel into New York City, the paper reported.

No injuries were reported, and Dunbar reportedly refused medical attention. The gazebo did not sustain extensive damage.

After being renovated, Hamilton Park, the site of the gazebo, reopened in May 2010 after being closed when Detective Marc DiNardo, a 10-year veteran of the Jersey City Police Department, was shot and killed there in 2009, according to the paper.