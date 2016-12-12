Hampden man, 21, dies in New Portland crash

By Dawn Gagnon, BDN Staff
Posted Dec. 12, 2016, at 2:49 p.m.

NEW PORTLAND, Maine — Police said a 21-year-old Hampden man died early Monday morning after he failed to negotiate a curve on the snow covered Bog Road, left the roadway and crashed into some trees.

Connor Graham was pronounced dead at the crash scene, Chief Deputy James Ross of the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office said Monday afternoon in a news release.

The crash occurred shortly before 2 a.m. and was discovered by a passing motorist, who called 911, the chief deputy said.

When emergency medical personnel arrived, they found Graham pinned in the vehicle by the steering wheel, Ross said.

Police suspect that Graham’s 2007 GMC Sierra pickup was going too fast for the snowy road conditions when it failed to negotiate a curve as he traveled north on Bog Road.

The truck left the road, hit a tree, spun around and traveled further into the trees, according to police.

 

