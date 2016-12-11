Longtime NHL player, coach Dineen dies at 84

Former NHL player and coach Bill Dineen died Saturday at age 84.

Dineen died at his home in Lake George, New York, according to the American Hockey League.

Dineen played with and later coached hockey icon Gordie Howe during his career. He was part of two Stanley Cup championship teams with the Red Wings as a player and later coach the Philadelphia Flyers.

He coached the Houston Aeros in the World Hockey Association for six seasons and won titles in 1974 and 1975. Howe and sons Mark and Marty were members of Houston’s championship teams.

“Bill Dineen devoted his career to our sport, winning two Stanley Cups with the Detroit Red Wings, shaping the lives of numerous players during decades of coaching and crafting a hockey legacy that carries on today through his sons,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. “The National Hockey League sends heartfelt condolences to the Dineen family on the passing of this distinguished and greatly respected individual.”

Dineen had four sons who played hockey, including Kevin (1,188 NHL games) and Gord (529 NHL games).

Bill Dineen scored 95 career points (51 goals, 44 assists) from 1953 to 1958.