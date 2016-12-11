George Stevens boys look to repeat in deep ‘C’ North field

The George Stevens Academy boys basketball team relied on a talented crop of young players to claim the Blue Hill school’s first state championship in more than a decade last winter.

Now that core, led by junior guard Taylor Schildroth, is a year older, and that is a scary prospect for the rest of Class C North.

“GSA is clearly the favorite,” said Dexter coach Peter Murray, who has a pretty talented team of his own.

Coach Dwayne Carter’s Eagles, who graduated only three seniors, lost only one game in their state-championship run last winter, and the Eagles hope to be even stronger this season.

It all starts with the talented Schildroth, last year’s regional tournament MVP, and 6-foot-6 classmate Max Mattson.

Schildroth averaged about 18 points per game last season, while Mattson averaged more than five blocked shots and 10 rebounds, and Carter expects those two players to be even better.

“They’re much improved over last year,” Carter said. “Taylor’s just an all-around really good player, very confident, probably more confident than last year. Max has improved his game a lot, his scoring a lot.”

Senior forward Jared Chase, who is 6-foot-3, is another contributor and one of the Eagles’ best defenders, Carter said. Junior Stefan Simmons and senior Beckett Slayton also will be among George Stevens Academy’s mainstays.

George Stevens Academy will be battle-tested come February, with a rugged schedule that includes two matchups with reigning Class B North champ and Hancock County rival Ellsworth.

Everyone in Class C will be taking aim at the Eagles.

“Everyone’s going to be gunning for us because they’re going to bring their best game no matter what,” Carter said. “The kids know that, they’ve talked about it already. We’re going to have to be up for the challenge.”

One team equipped to give the Eagles a run for their championship throne is Schenck of East Millinocket, which fell to George Stevens Academy in the regional semifinals last year.

Coach Darrick Thompson’s Wolverines return a veteran nucleus led by 6-4 guard Justin Thompson, the coach’s son, and backcourt mate Chris King.

The Wolverines’ backcourt also includes senior Cody Pelletier, junior Riley Dionne and sophomore guard Travis Thompson, also the coach’s son.

“I’ll have a solid nine players that can play for me this year,” coach Thompson said.

Schenck’s frontcourt includes seniors Mitch McDunnah and Eric Green, while Justin Thompson’s versatility allows him to play anywhere on the floor.

“I can’t go without mentioning he is very tough and blue-collar,” coach Thompson said. “He does it all every night.”

Justin Thompson has bounced back after a broken arm cost him virtually all of his summer basketball season.

“His rehab went well and he’s back playing full speed again,” coach Thompson said. “He’s hungry to get back on the floor at a competitive level.”

Lee Academy coach Randy Harris referred to Justin Thompson as a “matchup nightmare” who can handle the ball well for a player his size.

Coach Thompson also is hopeful his team learned something from last winter’s semifinal loss to the eventual state champions.

“They look forward to closing that gap this year,” Thompson said.

Thompson added that Schenck plays a rugged schedule that includes Washington County contender Calais and Class D contender Bangor Christian.

Aroostook County entry Fort Fairfield, which earned the No. 2 seed only to be upset in the quarterfinals by fellow County contender Hodgdon, also has a veteran returning nucleus. Like Schenck, the Tigers will be deep in the backcourt.

“Our backcourt should be fairly strong,” Fort Fairfield coach Logan McLaughlin said. “Our interior play is something we’re going to have to work on. I’ve got a lot of returning players that are coming back from last year’s team that should show a lot of improvement.”

That core includes seniors Chris Giberson and Ryan Player and junior Isaac Cyr, all guards. Also looking to play important roles are juniors Jared Harvey and Malcolm Langer and seniors Carter Bruce and Landon Kinney.

With a lack of height, the Tigers will look to ignite their offense with pressure defense, and wear opponents out.

“Typically, my coaching philosophy, I like a running game,” McLaughlin said. “We like a fast-paced game.”

McLaughlin is hoping the combination of being knocked out of the tourney as a No. 2 seed last winter and the fact that most of his players competed on Fort Fairfield’s soccer team, a regional champion in 2015 and runner-up this fall, will provide motivation.

Harris’s Pandas will be reloading after losing five of their top seven players, but Lee welcomes back senior guard Nathan Gilman and senior forward Travon Rhodes, two guys from whom Harris will be seeking leadership this season.

In addition, junior guard and forward Tony Chu, junior point guard Sammy Huang, senior forward Howie Francis and senior guard Dmitrii Krivorotko will be other key players for the Pandas.

“We expect that bunch to lead us,” Harris said. “It’s a talented group.”

Dexter, a regional quarterfinalist last winter, will look to improve on that finish as well.

Murray’s Tigers did not have a senior in their lineup last season, and while Dexter is not very tall, Murray’s club does have depth.

“That’s how we were successful last year,” Murray said. “We spread it out.”

Dexter welcomes back guards Zach White and Brayden Miller, both seniors, along with senior point guard William Strauch.

Senior Jason Campbell and junior Josh Simcock will see time on the wings for the Tigers, while guard Chandler Perkins and forward C.J. Cooper, two more seniors, round out Dexter’s depth.

A lot of those Tigers competed on the school’s football team that made it to the regional championship game, and Murray hopes that experience can translate to the hardwood.

“That left them with a certain hunger,” he said. “We were left with a bad taste in our mouth.”

Other dark horse possibilities include always-tough Hodgdon, Piscataquis of Guilford, Penobscot Valley of Howland and Penquis of Milo.

Regional finalist Bucksport will be looking to reload after graduating seven seniors.