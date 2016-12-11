Sanford man allegedly assaults his parents

SANFORD, Maine — A Sanford man was arrested without incident Friday after he allegedly assaulted his parents at their residence.

Garth Johnson, 21, was charged with domestic violence aggravated assault, a Class B crime, Detective Sgt. Matthew Jones of the Sanford Police Department said in a news release.

The alleged assault happened early Friday morning at a residence on Grammar Road in Sanford, where Johnson lived with his mother and stepfather, according to Jones. His stepfather called Sanford Regional Communications Center around 1 a.m. to report that Johnson had assaulted him and his mother. Johnson’s stepfather told dispatchers he had been repeatedly punched and suffered a severely lacerated finger.

The stepfather also told dispatchers that Johnson had closed himself in a bedroom, where he had access to a firearm, according to Jones. It was not immediately clear what led to the alleged assault.

Sanford police arrived at the residence on Grammar Road, and they evacuated Johnson’s stepfather and mother to a local hotel as they tried to bring about a peaceful resolution to the situation, Jones said.

Initial attempts to communicate with Johnson were not successful, according to Jones.

As the situation dragged on, the Southern Maine Special Response Team — a regional tactical team that consists of police officers and deputies from nine law enforcement agencies in York County — was activated around 10:30 a.m., and an arrest warrant for Johnson and a search warrant for the residence were obtained, Jones said.

The response team shut down Grammar Road and established a perimeter around the residence, Jones said.

Members of the response team addressed Johnson over a loudspeaker, and he eventually appeared in the doorway, Jones said. Johnson followed commands their commands, and he was arrested without incident.

The stepfather was treated at an area hospital for a fractured rib and severely lacerated finger, Jones said. Johnson’s mother suffered no injuries from the assault.

Johnson was taken to York County Jail in Alfred, where bail was set at $20,000.

He was expected to make an initial court appearance Monday.