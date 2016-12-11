Lisbon man arrested after hit-and-run on police cruiser

LISBON, Maine — A Lisbon man faced several charges after police said he hit a cruiser on Winter Street in Lisbon Friday night, and after his arrest, he broke a window in a jail cell door in the town’s police station.

Alexander Bennett, 30, was charged with operating under the influence, leaving the scene of a property damage accident and operating a motor vehicle beyond restriction.

The incident took place after police went to the Water Street area Friday night after receiving reports of a truck spinning its tires and being noisy.

While searching for the truck, police said the officer’s cruiser was crashed into suddenly from an adjacent street. The truck drove away, but police found the truck nearby and arrested Bennett.

When Bennett was taken to the Lisbon police station, officers said he struck and broke a window in the jail cell door, leading to an additional charge of criminal mischief.

No one was injured in the crash, but the cruiser suffered extensive damage. The truck also was damaged.

The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office was investigating the crash.