Ellsworth man arrested after he accidentally shoots woman at his home

By Dawn Gagnon, BDN Staff
Posted Dec. 11, 2016, at 1:14 p.m.

ELLSWORTH, Maine — An Ellsworth man was arrested Saturday after police said he accidentally shot a woman at his home on Mariaville Road.

Lawrence Romer, 47, was charged with aggravated assault and aggravated reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, namely a handgun, Ellsworth police Chief Pete Bickmore said Sunday.

Bickmore said that police were called to Romer’s home shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday for a report that a 46-year-old Ellsworth woman, who was visiting Romer, had been shot in the head.

The woman, whose name is being withheld because she is a victim, initially was taken to Maine Coast Memorial Hospital in Ellsworth but she later was flown to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, where she was treated and then released, Bickmore said.

Story continues below advertisement.

As it turned out, the bullet grazed the woman and did not enter her skull, Bickmore said.

“She was very lucky,” he said.

Romer remained on Sunday at Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth, where he was held on $2,500 bail, a jail official said.

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. In touching final act, a woman is leaving her waterfront land to everybodyIn touching final act, a woman is leaving her waterfront land to everybody
  2. Skimmer discovered at Bangor Savings Bank in BelfastSkimmer discovered at Bangor Savings Bank in Belfast
  3. Schooner, mascot for Raye’s Mustard, drowns in Boyden LakeSchooner, mascot for Raye’s Mustard, drowns in Boyden Lake
  4. Why Maine voters won’t have the last word on referendums they passedWhy Maine voters won’t have the last word on referendums they passed
  5. How one coastal Maine high school turned the ship aroundHow one coastal Maine high school turned the ship around

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs

Top Stories

Similar Articles

More in Hancock