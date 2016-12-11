Ellsworth man arrested after he accidentally shoots woman at his home

ELLSWORTH, Maine — An Ellsworth man was arrested Saturday after police said he accidentally shot a woman at his home on Mariaville Road.

Lawrence Romer, 47, was charged with aggravated assault and aggravated reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, namely a handgun, Ellsworth police Chief Pete Bickmore said Sunday.

Bickmore said that police were called to Romer’s home shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday for a report that a 46-year-old Ellsworth woman, who was visiting Romer, had been shot in the head.

The woman, whose name is being withheld because she is a victim, initially was taken to Maine Coast Memorial Hospital in Ellsworth but she later was flown to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, where she was treated and then released, Bickmore said.

As it turned out, the bullet grazed the woman and did not enter her skull, Bickmore said.

“She was very lucky,” he said.

Romer remained on Sunday at Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth, where he was held on $2,500 bail, a jail official said.