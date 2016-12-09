Freshman’s hat trick, five power-play goals lead UMaine past AIC

ORONO, Maine — The University of Maine’s suddenly-resurgent power play had a night to remember on Friday evening.

The Black Bears scored five power-play goals on seven chances, all over the first two periods with three coming off the stick of freshman center Chase Pearson, and they went on to post a 5-3 victory over American International College of Springfield, Massachusetts, at Alfond Arena.

UMaine improved to 6-9-3, and AIC, which had just 16 skaters after two players were suspended for missing the bus, fell to 3-7-6.

The two teams will play again at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

UMaine’s Matt Morris, making his first start since Nov. 4, finished with 26 saves, and Alex Murray had 34 for the Atlantic Hockey League visitors.

Freshmen Mitch Fossier and Patrick Holway also scored as UMaine used four consecutive goals to erase a 2-1 deficit and build a 5-2 lead.

The Yellow Jackets had a pair of one-goal leads in the first period courtesy of goals from Johnny Mueller and Blake Christensen. Pearson answered the Mueller goal before Fossier tied it 2-2 with 9.8 seconds left in the period.

Pearson gave UMaine its first lead at the 11:31 mark of the middle period when he finished off a pretty passing sequence involving Blaine Byron and Cam Brown.

Byron fed the puck from the top of the left circle to Brown behind the net, and he quickly fed Pearson for a 12-foot one-timer from the left circle.

Holway expanded the lead 3:30 later when he took a Patrick Shea pass at the midpoint and wristed the puck past a screened Murray.

Pearson capped his hat trick with 3:09 left in the period when he deflected Byron’s waist-high wrister past Murray.

Mueller opened the scoring for AIC 5:55 into the game courtesy of some nifty work by Austin Orszulak.

Orszulak used his quick feet to free himself behind the net and fed a perfect feed to the oncoming Mueller, who one-timed the puck past Morris.

Pearson scored the equalizer with a 15-foot one-timer off a Brown pass, but Christensen restored the lead when he came off the bench on a line change and one-timed a 45-footer past Morris from a Hugo Reinhardt feed.

But Fossier scored with 9.8 seconds left in the period when he jammed home a Holway rebound that popped out of Murray’s glove.