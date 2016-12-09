Stonewall Kitchen issues voluntary recall on salmonella concerns

York-based Stonewall Kitchen has announced a recall of three pancake and waffle mixes because of concerns of salmonella contamination in the powdered buttermilk used in those products.

According to a news release from the company Thursday, the federal Food and Drug Administration found traces of salmonella at the manufacturing facility of the ingredient supplier of the powdered buttermilk.

“No pathogenic bacteria have been found in the powdered products supplied to Stonewall Kitchen by the ingredient manufacturer, nor in any of the Stonewall Kitchen pancake & waffle mixes themselves,” the company said in the release.

The three recalled products are Stonewall Kitchen Cinnamon Apple Pancake and Waffle Mix, with expiration dates of Feb. 15 and 16, 2018; Stonewall Kitchen Orange Cranberry Pancake and Waffle Mix, expiring Feb. 9, 2018; and Stonewall Kitchen Toasted Coconut Pancake and Waffle Mix expiring Nov. 30, 2017. All are packaged in 16-ounce containers.

Story continues below advertisement.

“Stonewall Kitchen has not experienced any problems or complaints about these products,” the company said in a release. “No injuries or illnesses have been reported. This is a voluntary recall as a precautionary measure.”

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.