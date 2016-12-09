New net aims to help Maine fishermen land fewer cod

Some fishermen are pinning their hopes on a new kind of trawl net at use in the Gulf of Maine, designed to scoop up abundant flatfish such as flounder and sole while avoiding species such as cod, which regulators say are in severe decline.

For centuries, cod were plentiful and a prime target for the Gulf of Maine fleet. But in recent years catch quotas have been drastically reduced as the number of cod of reproductive age dropped perilously low, according to regulators.

For many boats, that turned the formerly prized groundfish into unwanted bycatch.

But for fishermen it can be tough to avoid cod while trying to catch other fish, and the stakes are high.

“Say tomorrow I go out, have a 10,000 set of cod and I only have 4,000 pounds of quota. Essentially your sector manager — the person that oversees this — would shut me down,” said Jim Ford, whose trawler, the Lisa Ann II, is based in Newburyport, Massachusetts.

Not only that, Ford would be forced to “lease” cod quota allowances from other fishermen to cover his overage. The cost of such leases, he said, can quickly outweigh the value of the cod that’s inadvertently landed.

“And I would pay a ridiculous price. And then you’re shut down. You can’t even go fishing,” he said.

But instead of joining the growing number of New England fishermen hanging up their nets, Ford has worked instead to modify the nets themselves. This summer he joined a net-maker and scientists at Portland’s Gulf of Maine Research Institute to design a trawl net that aims to target species that can still be profitable while avoiding cod.

“I think of the net as a cone of netting being pulled through the water and over the sea bed,” Steve Eayrs, the GMRI scientist who led the project, said.

Eayrs said the typical flatish trawl net has an opening height of about 6 feet. Flounder, pollock and grey sole all keep very low to the seabed, with cod typically swimming only a few feet above. The challenge was to design a functional net with a much smaller vertical opening — about 2 feet high.

“By reducing the height of the net and making modification to the top panel of the net, we allowed the cod that swim above the seabed to actually swim over the top of the net,” he said.

After testing in a Newfoundland simulator tank, Ford and Eayrs took the net to sea for a real-world trial. For 12 days they fished the new design against a traditional net, and the results were good.

“We were able to avoid around half the cod, compared to a traditional net, and still retain the flatfish. And so for fishermen that are still being profitable, they are still maintaining their flatfish. They weren’t losing any,” Eayrs said.

“We had a good reduction in cod. And we didn’t lose any on flounders. I’d say we were pretty even on the flounders. I mean, one tow you’d have a little more, one tow a little less, but it was fairly consistent,” Ford said.

He says the ultra-low-opening trawl net also produced less drag, saving on fuel. He liked it well enough to take it out again.

GMRI is making three of the modified nets available for fishermen to try out free, an important option when nets can cost $10,000 and more.

It’s the kind of innovation that has become prevalent over the last six years, as regulators have deployed a quota system that frequently changes its parameters as one species or another becomes more or less abundant.

“The Gulf of Maine is essentially a portfolio of different species,” Brett Alger, a groundfish policy analyst at the Greater Atlantic Regional Fisheries Office, said. “There’s always going to be and always should be gear innovations, technological advances in the fishery to help support fishermen reach not only their fisheries goals but their business goals.”

At the Gulf of Maine Research Institute, Eayrs is turning to his next challenge to try to help the gulf ecosystem and its fishermen: an off-bottom trawl that will target haddock and redfish, while avoiding cod and other less-abundant fish.

This​ ​article​ ​appears​ ​through​ ​a​ ​media​ ​partnership​ ​with​ ​​ Maine​ ​Public​.