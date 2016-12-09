Bill Townsend, noted Maine lawyer and environmental advocate, dies at 89

CANAAN, Maine — A forefather of Maine’s environmental conservation movement has passed away. Clinton “Bill” Townsend died early Thursday while sleeping at his home on Nelson Hill Road, according to his daughter Eliza Townsend. He was 89 years old.

Townsend, a longtime lawyer in Skowhegan, was best known for his work with many of Maine’s most influential environmental advocacy organizations and regulatory authorities, such as the Natural Resources Council of Maine, The Nature Conservancy, the former Land Use Regulatory Commission and Land for Maine’s Future.

From 1990 through 1994, he served as one of three United States commissioners to the North Atlantic Salmon Conservation Organization, appointed by President George H. W. Bush.

During his life, Townsend was recognized for his environmental advocacy by several groups, having received the River Network’s “River Hero Award,” the Gulf of Maine Council’s Environment Visionary Award and Down East Magazine’s Environmental Award.

Story continues below advertisement.

Eliza Townsend, a former state legislator and commissioner of the state Department of Conservation, recalled her father as a kind and funny man who was especially passionate about preserving open spaces, and public access to those spaces, in Maine.

“His passion was fishing,” she said. “Fish and water — running water mostly. [His environmental conservation work] was about making sure Maine people had access to the land that they loved.”

In a statement, Sen. Angus King said Bill Townsend was “a dear friend and one of my most treasured mentors” who did much for Maine.

“He was a man of enormous intellect and even greater character who fought tirelessly to deliver justice for people across Maine and who worked unceasingly to preserve and protect Maine lands and resources for the enjoyment of future generations,” King wrote. “I will miss Bill tremendously but am grateful for his many years of friendship and counsel, and more importantly, for all that he has done on behalf of our beloved state.”

Townsend was a lawyer in Skowhegan since 1958, most recently with the firm Perkins, Townsend, Shay & Talbot.

He graduated from Harvard College in 1949 and from Harvard Law School in 1953. He served two stints as prosecuting attorney for Somerset County, in 1963-64 and again in 1967-68, during which he tried a total of more than 100 jury cases.

Townsend’s involvement with environmental conservation groups and campaigns lasted for more than 50 years. He was president of the Natural Resources Council of Maine from 1965 through 1971 and chairman of the Maine Chapter of The Nature Conservancy in 1972 and 1973. He was appointed to the former Maine Land Use Regulation Commission during his chairmanship of the Nature Conservancy, and he served on the Land for Maine’s Future board from 1988 through 1998.

He is a past president of Maine Rivers and served on its board of directors and, at various points, also served on the boards of the Atlantic Salmon Federation, the Maine Council of the Atlantic Salmon Federation and Somerset Woods Trustees.