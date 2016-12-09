Actor Judge Reinhold arrested at Dallas airport

Actor Judge Reinhold has been arrested at Dallas Love Field Airport after he refused to be screened at a security check point, police said.

Reinhold, 59, was taken into custody at about 1:15 p.m. local time on Thursday and charged with disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor, the Dallas Police Department said in a statement.

Reinhold, who is known for roles in movies such as “Beverly Hills Cop,” “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” and “Gremlins,” was arrested for causing a disturbance by refusing to be screened at a Transportation Security Administration checkpoint, police said.

Reinhold went through a TSA scanner and was stopped when his bag set off an alarm, his lawyer, Steve Stodghill, told the Dallas Morning News.

Agents asked to pat Reinhold down, but he did not understand why it was needed after he went through the scanner without an alarm, Stodghill said.

Police officials were not immediately available for comment.