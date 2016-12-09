Actor Judge Reinhold arrested at Dallas airport

Actor Judge Reinhold poses as he arrives for the taping of the Spike TV special tribute &quotEddie Murphy: One Night Only" at the Saban theatre in Beverly Hills, California, Nov. 3, 2012.
MARIO ANZUONI | REUTERS
Actor Judge Reinhold poses as he arrives for the taping of the Spike TV special tribute "Eddie Murphy: One Night Only" at the Saban theatre in Beverly Hills, California, Nov. 3, 2012.
By Reuters
Posted Dec. 09, 2016, at 9 a.m.

Actor Judge Reinhold has been arrested at Dallas Love Field Airport after he refused to be screened at a security check point, police said.

Reinhold, 59, was taken into custody at about 1:15 p.m. local time on Thursday and charged with disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor, the Dallas Police Department said in a statement.

Reinhold, who is known for roles in movies such as “Beverly Hills Cop,” “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” and “Gremlins,” was arrested for causing a disturbance by refusing to be screened at a Transportation Security Administration checkpoint, police said.

Reinhold went through a TSA scanner and was stopped when his bag set off an alarm, his lawyer, Steve Stodghill, told the Dallas Morning News.

Story continues below advertisement.

Agents asked to pat Reinhold down, but he did not understand why it was needed after he went through the scanner without an alarm, Stodghill said.

Police officials were not immediately available for comment.

 

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Lobster Pound shutters, ending long run for midcoast ‘icon’Lobster Pound shutters, ending long run for midcoast ‘icon’
  2. Shuttered Maine power plant could become pot tourism meccaShuttered Maine power plant could become pot tourism mecca
  3. This marathon may help Millinocket get its ‘mojo back’This marathon may help Millinocket get its ‘mojo back’
  4. 88-year-old pedestrian dies after being struck by car in Madawaska
  5. Police: Bodies of man, woman found in Hebron house

Top Stories

Similar Articles

More in Nation