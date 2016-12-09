Winterport student charged in connection with plastic knife incident

WINTERPORT, Maine — A Samuel L. Wagner Middle School student has been charged after allegedly injuring another student with a plastic knife Friday morning at the school.

The incident occurred at 7:15 a.m., RSU 22 Assistant Superintendent Emil Genest said in a statement posted on the district’s website.

“The student who was cut is doing fine,” Genest said. “While this event is quite concerning, please know that this is an isolated incident. We continue to be diligent in enforcing our policies regarding school safety. Nothing is more important than ensuring the safety of our students entrusted to our care.”

Genest said the situation is under review by school personnel and the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office.

Waldo County Chief Deputy Jason Trundy said Friday in a news release that three officers from the department went to the school for what initially was reported as an assault involving a knife and two middle school students. The juveniles were not identified by either the school or police, and the release only indicates a boy was charged.

Trundy said the weapon was a plastic knife used for eating that had been modified. The knife was taken away from the student, he said.

One student received a superficial scratch on the neck from the plastic knife that was minor in nature and did not require any medical attention, Trundy reported.

It was not immediately clear what the student was charged with or if he was taken into custody.

