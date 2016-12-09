Dog attack in Wiscasset sends one woman to hospital

Efforts to break up an attack by two pit bull dogs on a smaller dog in Wiscasset sent an individual to the hospital for treatment of a bite in the early evening of Wednesday, Dec. 7, Wiscasset police Chief Jeff Lange said.

The two pit bulls, owned by Robin Standring, 50, and Nicholas Martinez, 39, broke loose from the yard of a Ward Brook Road home after seeing a smaller dog across the street, Lange said.

The latch of the gate to the home apparently was not closed correctly, he said.

The pit bulls attacked the smaller dog, which was brought to a veterinary clinic for treatment, racking up a substantial veterinary bill, Lange said.

Story continues below advertisement.

A neighbor, who is not the owner of the smaller dog, intervened in an effort to break up the attack on the smaller dog. The individual, a 32-year old woman, was bitten on the wrist by one of the pit bulls in the effort, Lange said. She was brought to the hospital for treatment of lacerations, he said.

The animal control officer is investigating to determine whether there had been previous incidents involving the pit bulls, if the dogs were properly registered and if they had the required shots, Lange said.

Currently, the incident is a civil matter, but the investigation will determine whether criminal charges are in order, Lange said. Because of the injury to a human and another dog, “this is not just dogs at large,” he said.

In an interview with WCSH 6, Standring said she had never seen her dogs act the way they did the evening of the attack and that the pit bulls had always been good with people. Standring said she has made an effort to apologize to the woman who was injured and the owner of the smaller dog, and is willing to cover the veterinary bill for the smaller dog, WCSH 6 reported.