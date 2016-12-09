Slick road, speed cited as factors in serious Cambridge crash

CAMBRIDGE, Maine — A Harmony man suffered life-threatening injuries Friday when the SUV he was driving left the roadway, hit a curb and rolled over several times.

Sheldon Woodard, 76, was ejected from his 2002 Oldsmobile Bravada through the vehicle’s passenger-side window, Somerset County Chief Deputy James Ross said in a news release. Ross said that Woodard was found lying in the road by a passing motorist.

Woodard was flown by LifeFlight to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor due to the severity of his injuries, which Ross said included head and possible internal injuries.

The crash happened about 8:20 a.m. on Guilford Road, when Woodard apparently lost control of his SUV, which was headed north at the time, Ross said.

Story continues below advertisement.

The vehicle skidded across the southbound lane, hit a curb and rolled over several times.

Deputies determined that road conditions and excessive speed appear to have played roles in the crash, Ross said. A light snowfall had occurred in the area before the crash, causing the roads to be wet and slick.

The accident remains under investigation.