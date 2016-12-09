Father killed daughter, then self in Hebron, police say

Posted Dec. 09, 2016, at 7:44 a.m.

HEBRON, Maine — Police believe a 56-year-old man shot and killed his 27-year-old daughter at their home Thursday before turning the gun on himself.

The bodies of Daniel and Claire Randall were found by a neighbor inside the Randall house on Marshall Pond Road on Thursday.

Daniel Randall had been released from an alcohol treatment facility this week, and the family had moved to Maine earlier in the year from Rhode Island, Maine State Police said in a statement issued early Friday morning.

Detectives continue to investigate and autopsies scheduled later Friday morning at the state medical examiner’s office in Augusta.

