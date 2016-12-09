State Police seeking information on SUV after crash in Monticello

MONTICELLO, Maine — Maine State Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a sport utility vehicle that a Houlton man claimed contributed to an accident on Route 1 in Monticello on Thursday.

The crash occurred just before 3:30 p.m. when Jonathan Willigar, 28, of Houlton was northbound on the roadway in his 1998 Ford Ranger, State Police Sgt. Jeff Clark said in a written statement Friday.

Willigar told police that a driver in a black SUV crossed the centerline, forcing him to swerve off the roadway to avoid the vehicle. Willigar lost control of his truck, veered off Route 1 and struck a tree on the driver’s side of the vehicle.

Clark said speed was not involved in the crash and Willigar was not wearing his seatbelt.

The driver was taken by Houlton Ambulance to Houlton Regional Hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening. Clark said the vehicle was destroyed.

The Monticello Fire Department assisted at the scene.

State police are asking anyone with information that might help locate the SUV to call the Troop F barracks at 532-5400.