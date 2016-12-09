State Police seeking information on SUV after crash in Monticello

Maine State Police are seeking the public’s help to locate a sport utility vehicle that a Houlton man claimed contributed to an accident on Route 1 in Monticello on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016.
Maine State Police
Maine State Police are seeking the public’s help to locate a sport utility vehicle that a Houlton man claimed contributed to an accident on Route 1 in Monticello on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016.
By Jen Lynds, BDN Staff
Follow on Twitter Follow on Twitter Find on Facebook Find on Facebook
Posted Dec. 09, 2016, at 3:52 p.m.

MONTICELLO, Maine — Maine State Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a sport utility vehicle that a Houlton man claimed contributed to an accident on Route 1 in Monticello on Thursday.

The crash occurred just before 3:30 p.m. when Jonathan Willigar, 28, of Houlton was northbound on the roadway in his 1998 Ford Ranger, State Police Sgt. Jeff Clark said in a written statement Friday.

Willigar told police that a driver in a black SUV crossed the centerline, forcing him to swerve off the roadway to avoid the vehicle. Willigar lost control of his truck, veered off Route 1 and struck a tree on the driver’s side of the vehicle.

Clark said speed was not involved in the crash and Willigar was not wearing his seatbelt.

Story continues below advertisement.

The driver was taken by Houlton Ambulance to Houlton Regional Hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening. Clark said the vehicle was destroyed.

The Monticello Fire Department assisted at the scene.

State police are asking anyone with information that might help locate the SUV to call the Troop F barracks at 532-5400.

 

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Lobster Pound shutters, ending long run for midcoast ‘icon’Lobster Pound shutters, ending long run for midcoast ‘icon’
  2. Shuttered Maine power plant could become pot tourism meccaShuttered Maine power plant could become pot tourism mecca
  3. This marathon may help Millinocket get its ‘mojo back’This marathon may help Millinocket get its ‘mojo back’
  4. Police: Bodies of man, woman found in Hebron house
  5. Father killed daughter, then self in Hebron, police say

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs

Top Stories

Similar Articles

More in Aroostook