UMaine men’s hockey team set to host AIC

Men’s College Hockey

MAINE vs. AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL COLLEGE

Time, site: Friday, 7 p.m., Saturday, 5:30 p.m.; Alfond Arena, Orono

Records: UMaine 5-9-3, AIC 3-6-6

Series, last meeting: UMaine leads 3-0; UMaine 5-1 on 12/14/14

Key players: Maine — RW Blaine Byron (7 goals, 8 assists), C Cam Brown (3 & 11), RW Mitch Fossier (7 & 5), LW Nolan Vesey (3 & 7), D Rob Michel (4 & 4), D Eric Schurhamer (1 & 6), G Rob McGovern (5-7-3, 2.92 goals-against average, .913 save percentage); AIC — LW Blake Christensen (4 & 8), RW Dominik Florian (7 & 4), C Shawn McBride (2 & 8), RW Martin Mellberg (5 & 4), LW Austin Orzulak (5 & 2), G Alex Murray (2-2-2, 2.41, .904), G Zackarias Skog (1-4-4, 3.15, .904)

Game notes: The Black Bears are in desperate need of wins and the Yellow Jackets of first-year coach Eric Lang can’t be taken lightly. AIC earned a 2-2 road tie against a Connecticut team that owns wins over USCHO top-14 teams Notre Dame, Boston University and UMass Lowell. UMaine is 2-9-3 in its last 14 games and one of the wins came over a 2-8 Brown University team. Four of AIC’s top five scorers are freshmen. UMaine is the third most penalized team in the country (18.6 penalty minutes per game) and AIC has the nation’s fourth best power play (23.9 percent) so the Black Bears could be in trouble if they keep wearing out a path to the penalty box. AIC has struggled to score goals, as has UMaine. AIC is tied for 49th in the country in goals (2.33 per game) while UMaine is 37th (2.65).