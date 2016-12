TV, radio sports schedule for Dec. 9, 2016

BASKETBALL, HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS

EASTON at ASHLAND, 5:30 p.m., Internet: Aroostookonline.com

ERSKINE ACAD. at OCEANSIDE, 6:15 p.m., WBYA Islesboro (105.5 FM) radio

EDWARD LITTLE at BANGOR, 7 p.m., WEZQ Bangor, (92.9 FM) radio; Internet: (929theticket.com)

OLD TOWN at MDI, 7 p.m., WDEA Ellsworth (1370 AM) radio; Internet: www.wdea.am

BASKETBALL, HIGH SCHOOL BOYS

CENTRAL AROOSTOOK at SOUTHERN AROOSTOOK, 7 p.m., WHOU Houlton (100.1 FM) radio

EASTON at ASHLAND, 7 p.m., Internet: Aroostookonline.com

BASKETBALL, MEN’S COLLEGE

LONGWOOD at CREIGHTON, 7:30 p.m., FS1-TV

BASKETBALL, NBA

TORONTO at BOSTON, 7:30 p.m., Comcast SportsNet New England-TV

HOUSTON at OKLAHOMA CITY, 8 p.m., ESPN-TV

PHOENIX at LA LAKERS, 10:30 p.m., ESPN-TV

FOOTBALL, COLLEGE

FCS Playoffs: SAM HOUSTON STATE at JAMES MADISON, 7 pm., ESPN2-TV

GOLF

Franklin Templeton Shootout, 2 p.m., The Golf Channel-TV

Hong Kong Open, 11:30 p.m., The Golf Channel-TV

HOCKEY, MEN’S COLLEGE

UMASS at UCONN, 6:30 p.m., NESN-TV

AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL at UMAINE, 7 p.m., WVOM Bangor (103.9 FM), WVOM Rockland (1450 AM), WSYY Millinocket (1240 AM), WVQM 101.3 FM Augusta, WLOB 1310 AM Portland radio; Internet: GoBlackBears.com

SOCCER, Bundesliga

EINTRACHT FRANKFURT vs. HOFFENHEIM, 2:20 p.m., FS2-TV

SOCCER, MEN’S COLLEGE

NORTH CAROLINA vs. STANFORD, 8:45 p.m., ESPNU-TV

VOLLEYBALL, COLLEGE

PENN STATE at NEBRASKA, noon, ESPNU-TV

OHIO STATE at WISCONSIN, 2 p.m., ESPNU-TV

BYU at TEXAS, 4 p.m., ESPNU-TV