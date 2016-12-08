Husson swimmer sets record at GNAC championships

Laura Sarett of Husson University in Bangor set a record in the 100-yard breaststroke and won two other events at the Great Northeast Athletic Conference Championship meet.

Sarett established a GNAC record of 1 minute, 6.7 seconds in the 100 breaststroke and also collected victories in the 50-yard breaststroke (31.3) and the 200 breaststroke (2:29.7).

Simmons won the GNAC crown and the Eagles placed fifth. Senior Grant Gerber set a school record for the Husson men with his 28.7 clocking in the 50-yard breaststroke win. His 1:55.3 leadoff swim in the 800 free relay also was an Eagles school record.

Brewer’s Josh Williams won the 100-yard backstroke (50.2) and the 200-yard back (1:51.9) for Boston College as the Eagles defeated Williams. And, in Williams’ win against the BC women, Emma Waddell of Bangor grabbed wins in 50 free (23.5) and the 100 butterfly (56.3).

Collegiate swimmers from Bates, Bowdoin, Colby and the University of Maine raced last weekend at the annual Maine State Meet held at Bowdoin College in Brunswick.

Bates won the men’s and the women’s meets and Bowdoin finished second in the men’s meet, while UMaine scored second in the women’s meet.

In the men’s competition, Polar Bear Karl Sarier set a meet record of 1:55.9 in the 200 individual medley and teammate Julian Abaldo, a graduate of Camden Hills High School in Rockport, won the 100-yard butterfly in 53 seconds.

Bates sprinters placed first through fourth in the 50 free paced by Ted Pender’s 21.5.

Nick Sundquist’s (1:44.9) won the 200-yard free for the Black Bears.

The Bates women, ranked 14th in the national Division III poll, received three wins from former Messalonskee High swimmer Kristy Prelgovisk. The sophomore finished in 30.4 in the 50 breaststroke, 1:06.2 in the 100 breaststroke and 2:25.4 in the 200 breaststroke.

UMaine finished first, second, third and fourth in the 50-yard fly, led by Emma Pontius’s 27-second win. Bangor’s Julianna McDonald finished second at 27.2.

The University of Florida’s Caeleb Dressel, the 2015-2016 NCAA champion in both the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle, leads NCAA Division I swimmers so far this season in the 100 butterfly (44.8), 100 free (41.6). and the 50 free (18.7). The Gators are ranked seventh in the most recent national poll.

Former Cheverus of Portland swimmer Michael O’Donovan, the 2016 Class A Maine interscholastic champion in the 200 free and 500 free, contributed to Marist’s win at the H2Ounds Invitational held in Baltimore against Saint Peter’s, Iona and Loyola. He placed second in the 500 free (4:35.8) and the 1,650 free (16:04.4)and was fifth in the 200 free (1:46.1).