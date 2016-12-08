Ellsworth softball coach resigns to work with Eagle pitchers

When he coached the Ellsworth High School softball team, Rick Roberts occasionally had his players ask him whether the opposing pitcher was one who attended his weekly pitching clinics.

His answer usually was yes.

Because of Maine Principals’ Association restrictions, Roberts wasn’t allowed to work with his Ellsworth pitchers during the offseason, from approximately Aug. 1 to March 15.

Last month, Roberts resigned his position so he can work with Ellsworth pitchers, as well as those from other communities, outside the spring season.

Story continues below advertisement.

“It wasn’t an easy decision. I still love coaching, and I’ll still run the summer program. It was something I had been thinking about for quite some time,” Roberts, 58, said.

He also coaches a high school summer league softball team from the Ellsworth area, which is allowed under MPA rules. However, coaches can’t work with their own players for a two-week hands off period during the first two weeks of August.

Roberts has been involved with the Ellsworth High School program since he moved there from California 18 years ago. He was an assistant coach for eight years and the head coach for the last 10.

Ultimately, his efforts as a pitching coach were benefiting Ellsworth’s opponents but not his own players.

“It was frustrating to have pitchers who I have coached come here and pitch against us. I’ve made them better, but I couldn’t make my own pitchers better. It didn’t make any sense,” Roberts, an Ellsworth police officer, said. “Our pitchers had to go somewhere else to get instruction, and they had find a gym to pitch in.”

He teaches pitching once a week from October through June, usually on Sundays, and he uses the Ellsworth Middle School gym. The MPA doesn’t allow coaches to use their own high school gym or equipment.

He is working with approximately 20 pitchers, and he is now able to include Ellsworth athletes in those sessions.

“I think the program has really suffered the past few years because of it. By me getting done, I think it will make the program better,” Roberts said. “This was the only way to get around it.”

He added that this will also free up some time to watch some of his pupils pitch.

Roberts said he understands the intent of the MPA rule.

“I don’t have anything negative to say about it,” Roberts said. “I’ve always played by the rules.”

He added that Ellsworth has some talented young pitchers coming into the program, and he is looking forward to working with them if they want to attend his clinics.

There is a perceived pressure on high school athletes to participate in offseason or summer programs run by their varsity sport coaches.

Mike Burnham, assistant executive director of the MPA, explained that the rule is in place to “level the playing field and to allow those kids involved in other activities to concentrate on those activities.”

Burnham applauded Roberts’ decision, saying, “if he feels this will enable him to impact more kids, good for him.”

Ellsworth High athletic director Josh Frost said Roberts’ departure is a “big loss” but agreed his resignation could make the program even better because he will be able to develop the Eagle pitchers.

Frost hopes to name Roberts’ replacement soon.