Friday, Dec. 9, 2016: No faith in the park service, Trump’s positive symbolism, UMaine defies God’s law

No faith in park service

I recently read in the BDN that the Washington Monument will be closed for an additional two years because the elevator is broken. This is despite a pledge by a fellow with money to pay for the repairs. It doesn’t give me a lot of faith in the National Park Service.

Imagine what is going to happen to President Barack Obama’s woodlot in northern Maine when a tree falls. First the park service will put up signs warning of the danger to us of falling trees, and then they will close the woods to tourists as they send up a committee to determine the reason the tree fell.

Maybe Donald Trump can fix the elevator and the park service. I did not vote for him or Hillary Clinton, but I did vote. But who needs the elevator? I climbed the stairs to the top twice.

Richard Dinsmore

Belfast

UMaine defies God’s law

The University of Maine men’s basketball team’s political statement over the weekend at Duke University in support of the LGBTQ community is more than a national headline. It speaks to the moral depravity our nation has endured and how it continues to foment the social activism for which this nation is to be judged. Romans 1 makes it clear about worship and service to the creature more than the creator and that immorality associated with the creature will be judged.

As for me, an UMaine alumni, my support to the university is over. Yes, actions have consequences. I will be notifying the alumni association of my resignation as the Class of 1977 alumni president and discontinue any further monetary contributions to the university.

Men of God must stand up and confront the agenda of the creature. For those who would admonish me as a hater, I remind you that God’s moral law — and, yes, the same that our Founding Fathers referred to as our unalienable rights from our creator — outweighs any man-made immoral law that somehow our nation believes it can just shove unto those who follow Christ.

The days of the university’s liberal and progressive agenda for inclusion of immorality are coming to a close. It’s up to other friends of the university to rebuke its actions. Nothing changes if Christians don’t show up to preach the gospel.

Kevin Bushey

Ashland

Trump’s positive symbolism

I voted for Donald Trump. I was not enthusiastic about it, but he was the better choice. My reasoning had to do with the Supreme Court, nothing more. When he won, I was cautiously optimistic. I heard from all quarters, “We will give him a chance.” That is what I intend to do. Since that time the BDN and others have had very little more than criticism. So much for giving him a chance.

Last Thursday, I watched his speech in Ohio. After eight years of a president running all over the world apologizing for America and her greatness, it was wonderful to hear a powerful, positive can-do message. Yes, there was a lot of symbolism. Critics say saving the jobs at the Carrier plant in Indiana was mostly symbolic, and it was. But that symbolism gave us a lift, and it showed a positive attitude. It showed that things can be done. Symbolism is the foundation of results. First, you have to believe.

Great leaders — be they business leaders, coaches, military leaders or heads of governments — make those following believe in themselves and what their leaders are trying to accomplish.

That is what Trump is doing: reinstilling our belief in America. What a breath of fresh air. I am becoming more positive all the time.

Bob Mercer

Bucksport