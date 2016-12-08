Standish man, 19, dies in crash

By CBS 13
Posted Dec. 08, 2016, at 6:36 a.m.

STANDISH, Maine — A local man died Thursday in a crash in Standish.

It happened just after midnight at the intersection of Cape and Woodbine drive.

The driver was identified as Trey James, 19, of Standish, according to the Cumberland County sheriff’s department.

They say he lost control of his car and hit a tree.

James died on the scene.

He was the only one in the car.

Cape Road was closed for several hours overnight.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

 

