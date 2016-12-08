Two arrested in Gouldsboro on crack, heroin charges

GOULDSBORO, Maine — The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency arrested two Gouldsboro residents Wednesday on felony drug trafficking charges following a joint investigation with Gouldsboro police into the distribution of heroin and crack cocaine in the Hancock County community.

For the past several months, agents from the MDEA’s Downeast Task Force in Ellsworth have been working closely with the Gouldsboro Police Department on an investigation into drug trafficking that included, among other things, the undercover purchase of heroin, MDEA Cmdr. Peter Arno said Thursday in a news release.

Sherman Merchant, 32, and his girlfriend, Jade Giger, 30, were taken into custody outside a convenience store in the town of Hancock, according to the release.

Following the arrests, a search warrant was executed at Merchant’s home on South Gouldsboro Road by Gouldsboro police and personnel from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, MDEA and the Maine State Police.

During the search, agents seized approximately 12 grams of heroin, 4 grams of crack cocaine and $3,500 in suspected drug proceeds. The street value of the drugs seized is approximately $4,000, Arno said.

Merchant has been charged with Class B trafficking in heroin and crack cocaine and violating the conditions of his release from a prior arrest. His bail was set at $5,000 cash and he remained at Hancock County Jail on Thursday.

Giger has been charged with Class C possession of crack cocaine. Her bail has been set at $1,000 cash. She also remained at the county lockup on Thursday.