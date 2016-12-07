Former UMaine basketball coach to face daughter on Thursday

When Joanne P. McCallie and the Duke University women’s basketball team takes to the court against Elon on Thursday, the former University of Maine head coach will see a familiar face on the other side of the scorers’ table.

McCallie’s daughter, Maddie, plays for the Phoenix.

Maddie McCallie, a senior guard at Elon, and the Phoenix will take on the 21st-ranked Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Thursday evening.

Maddie McCallie started 25 of Elon’s 31 games last season, averaging 3.7 points in 20.5 minutes per game.

According to an Associated Press report, both mother and daughter are treating this like just another game.

“It’s going to be a great atmosphere and a lot of fun to play in Cameron,” Maddie McCallie said in the story. “It’s a little weird seeing my mom right there on the sideline, but overall it’s another game.”

“I’ve always known the game was on the schedule, but it always seemed so far off. Well, now it’s here,” Joanne McCallie said.

“Elon’s a great school. Elon’s a little mini Duke,” she added. “We pay them money and that helps their program, so it made sense. I felt it was the right thing.”

Maddie McCallie came to Elon after playing her first two seasons at Miami of Ohio. The 2015-2016 campaign was her first with the Phoenix after sitting out the previous season due to NCAA transfer rules.

Elon, a member of the Colonial Athletic Association, is located about 40 miles from Duke’s Durham campus.

Joanne McCallie spent nine years guiding the UMaine women’s basketball program, leading the Black Bears to a 167-73 record and six NCAA tournament appearances.

The coach told the AP that she and her daughter rarely speak about basketball at family gatherings.

“We talk often, but mostly not about basketball. It’s mostly about family. She’s really proud of her team. She was a starter last year and comes off the bench now. I’m really proud of her,” McCallie said.