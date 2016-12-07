How a stronger regional carbon cap will make Maine a safer place to breathe

Living in Maine, air pollution is something we take seriously. We have become familiar with the phrase “tailpipe of the nation,” referring to the flow of emissions through our state from areas in the Midwest and South. But this should not overshadow the importance of addressing dangerous pollutants coming from our region.

In 2009, northeastern states began the project known as the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative to help drive down carbon emissions while investing in renewable energy and energy efficiency. This program instructs companies to lower their carbon emissions 2.5 percent per year and move toward cleaner technology in order to improve air quality. The initiative is a nation-leading program in the fight against carbon emissions, building a framework for more renewable energy and energy efficiency in the future.

By utilizing the initiative and lowering air pollution in the Northeast, it is making our air safer to breathe, resulting in fewer asthma attacks, fewer respiratory episodes and fewer emergency room visits. Investing in clean, renewable sources of energy provides us with alternatives that will keep the lights on, even as we use less energy. This means less emissions from coal and gas-fired plants, reducing the dangerous chemicals in the air we breathe.

As health professionals, we can relate to every soccer-loving kid with asthma who has to keep her inhaler on the sidelines. That’s why we support efforts to clean up our air, such as the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. The initiative is a long-term effort that aims to regulate emissions from power plants that use coal and other fossil-fuel power sources. Power plants are the largest source of air pollution. By limiting their emissions, we can make the most meaningful reductions in harmful air pollutants to make breathing a bit easier for those asthmatic kids and their concerned families.

Story continues below advertisement.

We have witnessed first-hand the harmful effects that air pollution can have on our patients, especially those afflicted with asthma and other respiratory diseases. Maine has one of the highest rates of asthma in the nation. Coupled with our aging population, this creates an environment that can be dangerous for many Mainers. Just this past summer, we saw multiple ozone alert warnings issued in southern and coastal Maine. Ozone and particle pollution are known to exacerbate respiratory conditions, and these alerts should serve as a reminder that there still is work to be done to clean up our air and protect our communities.

Reducing particulates and ozone pollution as well as carbon dioxide isn’t just a positive move for public health, it’s the right move for our economy. Better air quality means fewer missed days of school for children and fewer missed days of work for adults. That keeps our kids learning and our adults working, moving our state forward. In addition, the funds from the initiative that are invested in Maine are fueling energy efficiency projects to drive down utility costs, while solar panels and wind turbines are being built to lead us into the future of energy. With the right leadership and resources, Maine can help lead that charge.

This year, Maine has the opportunity to take an important step to advance this initiative by supporting efforts to raise the emissions cap on the initiative from 2.5 percent to 5 percent. As we move beyond 2020, it is important that we continue to support a program that can provide significant health benefits for Mainers and everyone living in the Northeast. A stronger carbon cap for the initiative means less air pollution in the Northeast, which means cleaner air, healthier families and a brighter future.

Paul Shapero, M.D. is a physician focusing on allergy and immunology. He also is a board member of the American Lung Association in Maine. Jeanette MacNeille is a longtime volunteer with the American Lung Association in Maine and lives with Aspirin Exacerbated Respiratory Disease, a rare form of asthma.