Death of inmate at state prison under investigation

WARREN, Maine — State officials are investigating the death of an inmate at Maine State Prison on Wednesday.

Michael T. Young, died at approximately 6 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, according to a news release by Maine Department of Corrections. Young, 45, served four years of a 12-year sentence for manslaughter. He was to serve six years in prison and four years of probation upon his release.

“Consistent with the department policy and the Attorney General’s Office protocols, the State Police and the Medical Examiner were notified,” DOC officials wrote in the release. “Both are reviewing the death.”

Additional details about Young’s death were not disclosed.

It is the second death of an inmate in DOC custody since late October, when Charles Maisie Knowles, a 16-year-old transgender boy, hanged himself at Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland.

According to a 2012 report by centralmaine.com, Young was sentenced four years ago for manslaughter after pleading guilty to the stabbing death of his domestic partner, David Cox.