Police: Bangor man arrested after jumping from second-story window to escape

BANGOR, Maine — A 38-year-old man who barricaded himself inside an apartment when police arrived to investigate a domestic assault involving him, decided to jump out a window in an unsuccessful attempt to escape, according to Bangor police.

After Jeremy Somers of Bangor was checked out at the hospital, he was charged with felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor domestic violence criminal threatening, obstructing the report of a crime and refusal to submit to arrest or detention, Detective Lt. David Bushey said Wednesday.

The initial call for help came from a 32-year-old woman who dialed 911 about midnight on Nov. 28 and was screaming for help when Somers allegedly got on the phone “claiming that his little sister was playing with the cellphone” before hanging up.

“After being disconnected, the dispatcher called back and received a false name and address from the male,” Bushey said. “Subsequent return calls were not answered.”

The persistent 911 dispatcher called police officers to check on the woman and found her with “obvious injuries,” Bushey said.

Somers “barricaded himself inside the apartment” before attempting his failed escape, Bushey said.

“Jeremy Somers exited the apartment by jumping from a second-floor window,” Bushey said. “He was immediately apprehended and treated for injuries sustained during the fall at St. Joseph’s Hospital.”

Somers complained of wrist pain and thought he broke his tailbone as a result of the jump, the lieutenant said

After being discharged, Somers was taken from the hospital that same day to Penobscot County Jail, where he remained Tuesday night, a jail official said.