Report: 49ers coach attends father’s funeral in Maine

Chip Kelly, who had a successful football coaching stint at the University of Oregon before moving on to the NFL, was in Portland on Tuesday attending the funeral of his father, according to reports.

Paul Kelly, 87, died Friday night, according to an sfgate.com report.

Chip Kelly had previously coached with the Philadelphia Eagles for three seasons before being hired as the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers last offseason.

Kelly’s father, a former lawyer, died in New Hampshire, according to the report, and the coach flew back to the East Coast to be with his family.

Story continues below advertisement.

Kelly did coach the 49ers in Sunday’s 26-6 loss to the Bears in Chicago, and then he went back to Maine for the funeral. The team has not announced when Kelly will return to the sidelines, the report said.

According to a report in the Oregonian, several officials from the University of Oregon flew to Maine to support the former head coach of the Ducks.