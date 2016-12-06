Maine Red Claws standout called up to Boston Celtics

By Ryan McLaughlin, BDN Staff
Posted Dec. 06, 2016, at 2:11 p.m.

One of the top scorers of the Maine Red Claws, the minor-league affiliate of the NBA’s Boston Celtics, has been called up to the big club, according to reports.

Demetrius Jackson, a second-round pick of the Celtics in last summer’s NBA draft, was recalled from the Portland-based Red Claws by the Celtics on Tuesday, the team announced on Twitter.

Jackson has played eight games for the NBA Development League’s Red Claws thus far this season, and has excelled while in Portland.

The native of Mishawaka, Indiana, has averaged 19.6 points per game – good for third on the Red Claws – while shooting 49.6 percent from the floor.

The 6-foot-1 inch point guard has seen action in three games for the Celtics so far, averaging 3.3 points per game in 5.0 minutes per contest.

Prior to being drafted by the Celtics, Jackson played three seasons at the University of Notre Dame, averaging 12.0 points and 3.3 assists.

The Celtics return to action Wednesday when they take on the Orlando Magic in Orlando.

