Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016: Maine people have spoken on wage hike, remember military sacrifices, Electoral College outdated

Remember military sacrifices

On the 75th anniversary of the Japanese sneak attack on Pearl Harbor, I would remind everyone what sacrifices were made as the attack led us into World War II.

Always remember Winston Churchill’s speech to the British Parliament after the Royal Air Force defended the nation from German fighters during the Battle of Britain during World War II. I think it applies to all our heroes who fought in the many wars throughout our nation’s history.

“Never in the field human conflict has so much been owed to so few by so many,” he said.

May God bless all our fallen heroes and protect those fighting today.

Story continues below advertisement.

Frank Slason

Somerville

Maine people have spoken on wage hike

I read Matt Gagnon’s Dec. 1 BDN column saying that the Legislature should change the recently passed referendum to raise the minimum wage. I always wonder what people like Gagnon are thinking when they imply that the large number of Mainers who voted for a higher minimum wage and to do away with a separate wage for workers who get tips apparently had no idea what they voted on.

Is he really that arrogant that he thinks he knows us better than we know ourselves? Or has he just been locked up so long at the Maine Heritage Policy Center that he has lost touch with Maine people and Maine ideals?

His idea that the Legislature should step in and change the minimum wage law is just plain wrong. Maine people changing a law through referendum are the many standing up to the few, even if the few are elected representatives. For the Legislature to change a law voted on by the many would be a show of contempt and arrogance toward the people of Maine.

We knew what we voted for, and it passed by a large margin. Before this election there were seven states that did not have a separate, lower wage for tipped workers, and they have successful restaurant industries. Raising the minimum wage for all is good for Maine workers and good for Maine communities.

If legislators like their jobs, they should let the will of the Maine people stand.

Emery Deabay

Bucksport

Electoral College outdated

We know the results of the national popular vote almost as soon as the polls close, so why is it that the candidate with the most votes loses?

In my opinion, the Electoral College is far outdated, and it should be done away with immediately. Is this what Donald Trump meant by a “rigged” election?

Bradford Ingerson

Millinocket

What real disappointment is

I saw a story on the news highlighting the horrors of women and children returning to their ravaged home of Aleppo in Syria. The bombs that would sound in the distance didn’t rattle the child in the story a bit. The children have become immune to the sound.

The mom said she received rice every other day for for her family to eat. She said she needs to find warm clothing for her baby. The buildings are gutted, the streets littered with parts of the former buildings.

Shortly after the story, I read in the BDN about the mother who is desperate to find the latest toy for Christmas, which normally costs $60 to $70. She found it on ebay for $399 and was considering purchasing it because her 8-year-old “will be disappointed if she doesn’t get this toy for Christmas.”

Maybe this family could take a family trip to Aleppo, or much of the world, and see what disappointment really is.

Wanda Greatorex

Corinth