Ellsworth reprimands new police chief

ELLSWORTH, Maine — Less than a year into his new job, the city’s police chief has been formally reprimanded by the city manager for violating city personnel policies.

Harold “Pete” Bickmore, an FBI veteran who was sworn in as Ellsworth’s police chief on April 4, was cited in October by City Manager David Cole for disclosing the “confidential personnel information” of another Police Department employee to a city resident.

“The information was limited to personnel matters and had nothing to do with any law enforcement function,” Cole wrote in a written reprimand to Bickmore on Oct. 21.

Citing the confidential nature of most personnel matters, Cole declined on Tuesday to release additional details about the incident that led to the reprimand. The Bangor Daily News requested a copy of the letter and was provided with a copy by the city because, in accordance with state law, final written decisions on any disciplinary action that results from a complaint against a municipal or county employee are not considered confidential.

Story continues below advertisement.

Contacted Tuesday, Bickmore said that, while there are “two sides to every story,” he could not comment on the matter because it is considered a personnel issue.

According to the reprimand letter, Cole determined that Bickmore’s disclosure warranted discipline because it:

— “Reflects poorly on or negatively impacts” Ellsworth municipal government.

— Violates city policies that prohibit “derogatory, discreditable, or disparaging public statements concerning the [police] department or its officers which might tend to undermine the efficiency of department operations and/or morale of its membership.”

— Violates the city’s ethics that require Ellsworth police officers to maintain the confidentiality of all personnel matters relating to city employees.

“In light of the facts and circumstances considered, I have determined that the appropriate disciplinary action is a written reprimand,” Cole wrote in the Oct. 21 letter to Bickmore. “Future instances of this type of conduct may lead to further discipline.”

Before coming to work in Ellsworth this past spring, Bickmore held the position of vice president of security for the Cleveland Browns NFL football team and held a similar position with Curtiss-­Wright Corp. in Pittsburgh. He grew up in Cumberland, Maine, and worked for the Scarborough Police Department for six years until his career took him out of state.

Before his stint in the private sector, Bickmore was an FBI agent for 26 years, working in its organized crime and drug sections. He has been assigned to FBI offices in Newark, New Jersey; Boston; Cleveland; Washington and Baghdad, where he was the supervisor of the FBI’s first foreign fighter exploitation team initiative.

Bickmore was honored for his service in Iraq with the Joint Civilian Service Commendation Award and Medal from the Department of Defense. In May 2009, he was presented the FBI’s Medal for Meritorious Achievement for his actions in saving the life of a young girl in the Boston area.