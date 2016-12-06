Presque Isle welding company merges with Auburn firm

The Auburn-based gas and welding supply company Maine Oxy has merged with the Lynox Welding Supply of Presque Isle.

Lynox’s locations in Presque Isle, Portland and Hermon have adopted the Maine Oxy name and joined the network of 19 stores in New England and Canada, now with more than 200 employees.

“We are very pleased to combine these two companies and look forward to providing customers of both organizations the same great products and customer service for which they have become accustomed,” Dan Guerin, Maine Oxy president and CEO, said in a recent press release. “We are excited to offer our customers a brand new product base with the Lynox line of pressure washers and cleaning systems.”

“Both companies have considerable talent and experience in all areas of the industry,” Gene Lynch, Lynox president, said in the release. “Going forward, we are confident this partnership will allow us to better serve all our customers.”

Maine Oxy, founded in 1929, provides residential propane, welding equipment and specialty gases in New England and Canada.

Lynox Welding Supply originated from the Aroostook Gas Co., which Clyde Lynch opened in the 1940s, specializing in propane stove and heaters. In 1993, Lynch’s four grandchildren took over the business and renamed it Lynox Welding Supply, operating from three locations.