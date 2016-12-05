York senior wins Miss Maine Field Hockey award

York High School guard Lilian Posternak passes the ball in the Maine Girls Class A Basketball Championship game in Portland on Feb. 27.
York High School guard Lilian Posternak passes the ball in the Maine Girls Class A Basketball Championship game in Portland on Feb. 27.
Skowhegan head coach Paula Doughty (center) cheers on her team during their field hockey team against Lewiston at Skowhegan on Oct. 4.
Skowhegan head coach Paula Doughty (center) cheers on her team during their field hockey team against Lewiston at Skowhegan on Oct. 4.
By Ryan McLaughlin, BDN Staff
Posted Dec. 05, 2016, at 3:07 p.m.

York High School senior Lily Posternak has been named the winner of the 2016 Miss Maine Field Hockey award, given annually to the state’s top senior player.

The award was presented at the Maine Field Hockey Coaches Association banquet over the weekend.

Posternak led the Wildcats to back-to-back state championships and helped them win 51 consecutive games.

She finished her high school career with 77 goals and 50 assists, and will play at Duke University next fall.

The other Miss Maine Field Hockey finalists were Belfast senior Kylie Nelson, who owns the school record for career goals with 90 and racked up 37 assists, and Lisbon senior forward Chase Collier.

Skowhegan coach Paula Doughty also was recognized by the Maine Field Hockey Coaches Association with an Outstanding Achievement award in coaching.

Doughty, who picked up her 500th win this season, led Skowhegan to its 17th Class A state championship.

The MFHCA also inducted longtime Foxcroft Academy head coach Gene Philpot and official Deb DiConzo into the organization’s Hall of Fame.

 

