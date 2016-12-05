UMaine’s ‘Male Athletes Against Violence’ to host White Ribbon Campaign

ORONO, Maine — The University of Maine’s “Male Athletes Against Violence” will be hosting “White Ribbon Campaign” week from Dec. 5 to 9, an effort focused on ending men’s violence against women.

The campaign kicked off Monday afternoon at the Alfond Family Lounge and runs through Friday.

MAAV, which is made up of Black Bear student-athletes, will be distributing white ribbons across campus, and at Wednesday night’s men’s and women’s basketball games at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Former football student-athlete Jean Point-Dujour explained the White Ribbon Campaign and why it is a focus for the members of MAAV at UMaine.

“Wearing a white ribbon is a personal pledge never to commit, condone nor remain silent about violence against women,” said Point-Dujour in a press release. “By establishing a week for men to visibly show that they are against the issues of rape, domestic violence and sexual abuse, we believe that MAAV can have a positive effect on the attitudes and behaviors of men on our campus.”

The WRC is the largest effort in the world of men working to end men’s violence against women. It relies on volunteer support and financial contributions from individuals and organizations.

UM softball raises $2,663

The UMaine softball team on Sunday hosted a benefit clinic to raise money for the Danni Kemp Cancer Support Fund in support of Stony Brook softball player Danni Kemp.

The Black Bears were able to raise $2,663, which will go directly to Kemp, who was recently diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor.

Approximately 35 players attended the clinic at the Mahaney Dome, and the Black Bears also raffled off eight softball gloves.

Money was also raised through cash donations from Eye Center Northeast and a bake sale, items for which were cooked by members of the UMaine softball team.

Colby men’s hockey climbs into national poll

The Colby College men’s hockey team was ranked in two national Division III polls.

The Waterville-based Mules were ranked 12th in the USCHO poll and 13th in the D3hockey.com poll.

Colby is coming off a weekend sweep of rival Bowdoin and is atop the NESCAC with a 4-0 record.