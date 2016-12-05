Bruins beat Panthers on Pastrnak’s OT goal

BOSTON — David Pastrnak scored a spectacular goal 1:23 into overtime, giving the Boston Bruins their third straight victory, a 4-3 decision over the Florida Panthers on Monday night.

Pastrnak, scoring his second goal of the game and 15th of the season, broke around defenseman Michael Matheson, got goaltender Roberto Luongo down on the ice and flipped the puck home, handing Florida its first loss in six overtime decisions on the season. David Krejci got his second assist of the game on the play.

The Panthers rallied from three one-goal deficits, tying it for the last time when defenseman Jason Demers picked up a rebound off the back boards and smacked it home before goalie Tuukka Rask could recover. The goal came with 1:29 remaining and Luongo just pulled for an extra attacker.

David Backes, who had five shots on goal, deflected home Ryan Spooner’s screened shot to give the Bruins a 3-2 lead with 6:52 left.

Story continues below advertisement.

Spooner, robbed by Luongo in the first period but playing a strong game, let a shot go from outside the faceoff circle. Backes, tied up with defenseman Mark Pysyk in front, re-directed in his seventh goal of the season.

It was Backes’ third goal in the last five games.

Rask stopped 27 shots and raised his season record to 14-4-1 and his career mark against the Panthers to 17-3-1. The Bruins are 15-2-1 in the last 18 and 21-4-1 in the last 26 games against Florida.

The Panthers fell to 1-1-2 under interim coach Tom Rowe, and 1-2-2 in the first five games of a six-game road trip.

Aleksander Barkov had tied the game 2-2 with 12:06 remaining.

Tim Schaller also scored for the Bruins, with Jaromir Jagr answering his goal with the 754th goal and 1,881st point of his NHL career.

The Bruins are 12-0 on the season when leading after two periods, but the Panthers tied the game with the help of a Boston turnover. Patrice Bergeron coughed up the puck and former Bruin Reilly Smith got it to Barkov. His snipe from the slot was only his second goal in the last 24 games, but both have come in the last three.

Luongo made 32 saves.

NOTES: Bruins D Zdeno Chara returned after missing six games with a lower body injury. D Torey Krug missed the morning skate because of illness but played. … Boston LW Matt Beleskey and Florida C Jonathan Marchessault, both day to day with lower body injuries, missed their first games of the season. … Florida forwards Jaromir Jagr, Reilly Smith, Shawn Thornton and Seth Griffith (scratched Monday) are all former Bruins, and D Keith Yandle, interim coach Tom Rowe, recently recalled C Paul Thompson and assistant coach Scott Allen are all from the Boston area. Goaltender coach Robb Tallas is also a former Bruin. “I grew up here; it’s always fun coming back home,” Rowe said. “Everyone will have a lot of family in the stands who are from here. It’s good, but at the end of the day we got to get two points. That’s what I’m worried about.” … The Bruins honored local Olympic medalists in a brief pregame ceremony. … The Panthers end their six-game road trip on Tuesday in Philadelphia. The Bruins are at Washington on Wednesday and host the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday.

Capitals 3, Sabres 2

WASHINGTON — Marcus Johansson scored in overtime to cap a two-goal performance as the Washington Capitals rallied for a 3-2 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday.

Johansson’s slap shot with 2:38 left in the extra session snapped a three-game losing streak for the Capitals (14-7-3). The final tally came after he tipped a John Carlson perimeter shot in for the tying goal with 6:18 left in the third period.

Zemgus Girgensons and Kyle Okposo each scored for the Sabres (9-10-6), who led 2-1 after two periods. Goaltender Robin Lehner stymied the slumping Capitals early, but finished with 30 saves.

Jay Beagle scored Washington’s first goal in the second period, but Okposo countered with the go-ahead goal with 4:37 remaining for a 2-1 lead.

Braden Holtby finished with 31 saves for Washington, which hadn’t won since defeating Buffalo 3-1 on Nov. 25. The Capitals, who finished second last season in goals scored, had only three goals over the previous three losses — with just one coming in Saturday’s 2-1 shootout setback against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Washington entered Monday tied for 18th with 2.52 goals per game.

The Sabres were without Jack Eichel in the previous meeting against the Capitals, but they welcomed their star center back for their next game and promptly took two of three before the rematch. However, Buffalo lacked its usual rotation on the blue line Monday with multiple defenders out, including Taylor Fedun (shoulder).

Buffalo opened the scoring as Derek Grant fed a rushing Girgensons for a one-on-one breakaway. With an open path, Girgensons beat Holtby with a backhand shot at 5:59 of the opening period for his second goal of the season and first since Oct. 18.

Beagle’s fifth goal on the year tied the score 1-1 just 5:23 into the second period. It appeared the Sabres regained the lead later in the period, but a score by Johan Larsson was waved off after officials called offsides following a replay review.

Less than a minute later, Buffalo took the lead as Okposo gobbled up a rebound in front of the net and lifted the puck past a prone Holtby.