Woman smoking on oxygen escapes Skowhegan fire

By Nok-Noi Ricker, BDN Staff
Posted Dec. 05, 2016, at 10:46 a.m.

SKOWHEGAN, Maine — A local woman was seriously injured when fire swept her mobile home on Sunday afternoon, according to Stephen McCausland, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman.

Michelle Sweet, 53, was burned and suffered smoke inhalation when she was smoking and ignited the oxygen she was hooked up to at her Hilltop Drive home at about 2 p.m., investigators with the fire marshal’s office reported.

“The woman was able to escape the mobile home and was found outside near her car,” McCausland said.

Sweet was flown by the Lifeflight helicopter to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Another fire two days earlier in town also seriously injured a mother and her 4-year-old son on North Avenue.

The Friday night fire injured Andrea Curtis and son, Tyler Curtis-Benson, who both were rescued from the fire by a Skowhegan police officer.

“Curtis-Benson is showing improvement at the Shriner’s Hospital in Boston,” McCausland said Monday.

His mother is being treated at Maine Medical Center.

