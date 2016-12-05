Waldoboro town manager to resign

WALDOBORO, Maine — Waldoboro Town Manager Linda-Jean Briggs will resign effective Jan. 20, 2017, to take a position with another community.

Briggs wrote in a news release Monday that the decision was difficult but necessary because of the short-term nature of her contract, a one-year deal agreed upon in June.

“I wish the folks of Waldoboro well and thank them for the opportunity,” Briggs wrote. “I will leave knowing my team and I have succeeded in making a difference in my nearly three years as manager.”

In her letter of resignation to the Waldoboro Board of Selectmen, Briggs referenced a number of projects completed during her tenure, including the expansion of Hannaford Supermarket and the openings of Family Dollar, Liberty Tree Arms and Tucker Chevrolet.

Briggs’ letter also referenced a number of volunteer efforts in Waldoboro and expressed optimism that volunteer efforts and public projects, including the Pine Street landing expansion and waterline replacement, would continue in the future.