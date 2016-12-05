Orono kicks off holiday season with ‘stationary parade’

ORONO, Maine — In a twist on traditional Christmas parades, the people who turned out on Monday for Orono’s annual holiday season kickoff event Light Up the Night moved around, but the floats on display stayed in place.

“It makes a lot of sense because people get cold standing and waiting” for Christmas parades to go by, Belle Ryder, assistant town manager, said shortly before the white lights strung up on the pine tree in front of the University Inn were officially lit for the first time this season.

A section of Mill Street was shut down to accommodate the Float Around Mill Street parade and the more than 100 spectators who turned out.

Shari Kinnison of Orono and her sons, Max, 6, and Alex, 9, were among those who took part in the festivities.

“It’s a nice small town America event,” Kinnison said while snapping some selfies with her sons after the tree was lit. Both boys said the highlight for them was getting to play with their friends.

“We like to listen to the beautiful music from the choirs and enjoy the holiday spirit,” Matt Powers, who brought his three children to the event, said of the performances by the Orono High School chorus and Renaissance singers, a UMaine a cappella singing group.

Light Up the Night began with cocoa and caroling with the Orono High School chorus at the University Credit Union. Participants then walked over the bridge spanning the Stillwater River to the University Inn for the lighting of the tree. After, people headed over to Mill Street for the “stationary parade,” which is the first of its kind in Orono, if not in Maine.

Floats were built by the town of Orono and its Fire Department, the Old Town Rotary Club, Orono High School’s International Students program, The Avenue and Orchard Hills housing complexes, University Credit Union and Orono Hotels.

University Hotels’ gingerbread house float had a sugar cookie decorating station inside and gingerbread-flavored coffee outside.

“We’re keeping the gingerbread theme alive,” joked Raymond Couch, who wore a gingerbread man costume that complemented the candy cane lady outfit worn by his wife, Rebecca.

Martin Craenen, 16, of the Netherlands and Julia Vihavainen, 17, of Finland were among the Orono High international students who built a float that featured a Christmas tree decorated with flags from the countries from which this year’s group of foreign students hail.

Both will be experiencing their first American Christmas.

Craenen said that Christmas is a bigger deal here than it is in his home country, where children receive presents from St. Nicholas on Dec. 5.

Vihavainen agreed, adding that she was surprised to see Christmas items in stores before Thanksgiving.

Each float in the parade was able to raise funds for an area nonprofit as well. Parade-goers voted for their favorites by putting money in buckets at each float, and the group that raised the most money won an extra $100 for its charity.

The holiday event ended with a fireworks display shot from the University Inn lawn.