Bangor man missing since leaving work at Geaghan’s Friday

BANGOR, Maine — A search was underway Monday for a local man who has not been seen since shortly after leaving work at Geaghan’s Pub early Friday.

Paul Francis III, 29, who goes by the nickname, “June Bug,” was last seen on Sanford Street between 1-2 a.m. Friday after leaving work, Bangor police Sgt. Bob Bishop said Monday.

“Two detectives left this morning and are out canvassing” the area for Francis or for information about his whereabouts, Bishop said.

A search party of friends and family also are gathering at 1 p.m. Monday to look for him, according to his sister Becky Jo Cummings-Thompson.

“There will be people gathering today at Second Street Park in Bangor to begin a volunteer foot search for June Bug at 1 [p.m.] today,” Cummings-Thompson posted in a Facebook message.

Francis is described as 5-foot, 6-inches tall and about 130 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Many people have reposted a photo of Francis with calls for information into his status.

Brewer resident Jennifer Dorman, a volunteer from VK9 Scent Specific Search and Recovery, and her dog Sadie also have volunteered to help search for Francis.

“I’m meeting them over on Sanford street. They’re going to bring something with his scent and we’re going to look around the area,” Dorman said Monday morning.

Members of the Down East Emergency Medicine Institute, a volunteer search and rescue group based in Orono, also will be lending a hand, Richard Bowie, DEEMI’s director of operations, said Monday.

“He went to a party on Sanford Street with friends and left there to head home to Center Street,” Bowie said of Francis’ last known whereabouts.

“Hopefully he turns up at a friend’s house,” Bishop said.

Anyone with information about Francis’ whereabouts can call Bangor Police at 947-7382.