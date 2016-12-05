Police seek help in locating truck stolen from Aroostook County

CASTLE HILL, Maine — Maine State Police are seeking the public’s help to recover a vehicle reported stolen here last week.

Sgt. Joshua Haines said in a statement issued Monday that James Baressi of Castle Hill called on Nov. 30 to report his black 2004 Ford F-150 Lariat had been stolen out of his driveway on State Road on the evening of Nov. 29. The Maine license plate number on the truck is 2499PA.

The statement did not indicate if the keys had been left in the vehicle.

The truck is described as a 4-door supercrew with gold trim and rain guards on the windows. Anybody with information is asked to call 800-924-2261 or 532-5400 for Trooper Nick Casavant.