New Hampshire, UMaine men’s hockey summary

Posted Dec. 04, 2016, at 8:47 a.m.

UNH 4, UMaine 3

UMaine (5-9-3, 1-6-1 Hockey East) 1-0-2 — 3

UNH (8-6-2, 5-1-1) 2-1-1 — 4

First period — 1. UMaine, Michel 4 (Vesey), 13:22 (pp); 2. UNH, Kelleher 11 (McNicholas, Grasso), 18:22 (pp); 3. UNH, Blackburn 5 (Vela, Nazarian), 19:05 (pp).

Second period — 4. UNH, Blackburn 6 (Kelleher, Cleland), 16:29 (pp).

Story continues below advertisement.

Third period — 5. UMaine, Brown 3 (Robbins, Byron), 3:38; 6. UNH, Kelleher 12 (unassisted), 17:07; 7. UMaine, Pearson 5 (Fossier, Brown), 19:35.

Shots on goal: UMaine 7-21-13 — 41; UNH 12-13-4 — 29

Goaltenders: UMaine, McGovern (29 shots-25 saves); UNH, Tirone (41-38)

High percentage scoring opportunities: UMaine 10-14-13 — 37; UNH 10-9-4 — 23

Power plays: UMaine 1-5, UNH 3-7

Penalties/minutes: UMaine 11-33; UNH 7-14

Attendance: 5,125 (sellout)

 

Recommend this article

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»

View stories by school

  1. My thoughts upon leaving rural Maine foreverMy thoughts upon leaving rural Maine forever
  2. Mother, son in serious condition after rescue from Skowhegan fireMother, son in serious condition after rescue from Skowhegan fire
  3. After flurry of campaigns, Maine lawmakers will consider restricting citizen initiativesAfter flurry of campaigns, Maine lawmakers will consider restricting citizen initiatives
  4. Cafe duo has big plans brewing for downtown Presque IsleCafe duo has big plans brewing for downtown Presque Isle
  5. $32K grant to fund equipment for Maine’s marine biotoxin testing program$32K grant to fund equipment for Maine’s marine biotoxin testing program

Top Stories

Similar Articles

More in Sports