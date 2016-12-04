New Hampshire, UMaine men’s hockey summary

UNH 4, UMaine 3
UMaine (5-9-3, 1-6-1 Hockey East) 1-0-2 — 3
UNH (8-6-2, 5-1-1) 2-1-1 — 4
First period — 1. UMaine, Michel 4 (Vesey), 13:22 (pp); 2. UNH, Kelleher 11 (McNicholas, Grasso), 18:22 (pp); 3. UNH, Blackburn 5 (Vela, Nazarian), 19:05 (pp).
Second period — 4. UNH, Blackburn 6 (Kelleher, Cleland), 16:29 (pp).
Third period — 5. UMaine, Brown 3 (Robbins, Byron), 3:38; 6. UNH, Kelleher 12 (unassisted), 17:07; 7. UMaine, Pearson 5 (Fossier, Brown), 19:35.
Shots on goal: UMaine 7-21-13 — 41; UNH 12-13-4 — 29
Goaltenders: UMaine, McGovern (29 shots-25 saves); UNH, Tirone (41-38)
High percentage scoring opportunities: UMaine 10-14-13 — 37; UNH 10-9-4 — 23
Power plays: UMaine 1-5, UNH 3-7
Penalties/minutes: UMaine 11-33; UNH 7-14
Attendance: 5,125 (sellout)