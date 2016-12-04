Festival of Lights parade gets Bangor into the holiday spirit

People look as the tree is lit up during the Festival of Lights parade in downtown Bangor Saturday. The theme this year was holidays from around the world.
Ashley L. Conti | BDN
A truck makes its way downtown during the Festival of Lights parade in downtown Bangor Saturday. The theme this year was holidays from around the world.
A baton twirler performs during the Festival of Lights parade in downtown Bangor Saturday. The theme this year was holidays from around the world.
An angel talks to children during the Festival of Lights parade in downtown Bangor Saturday. The theme this year was holidays from around the world.
Members of the community line the streets while watching the Festival of Lights parade in downtown Bangor Saturday. The theme this year was holidays from around the world.
Santa waves to children outside during the Festival of Lights parade in downtown Bangor Saturday. The theme this year was holidays from around the world.
People watch from their windows during the Festival of Lights parade in downtown Bangor Saturday. The theme this year was holidays from around the world.
Snowman dancers perform during the Festival of Lights parade in downtown Bangor Saturday. The theme this year was holidays from around the world.
By Nick Sambides Jr., BDN Staff
Posted Dec. 04, 2016, at 8:10 a.m.

BANGOR, Maine — The Festival of Lights parade and a holiday tree lighting drew more than 15,000 people to downtown Saturday, event organizers said.

The parade included 62 floats as it rolled along Harlow, Central, Main and Union streets before ending in front of Davenport Park next to Cedar Street. Organizer Roland Narofsky sounded pleased to note that this year’s parade was blessed by clear skies and only a slight chill in the air.

The annual celebration “is definitely growing. We have been working toward creating more of an event, not just a parade,” Narofsky, chairman of the parade committee of the Rotary Club of Bangor, said. The club organized the event and hosted the event with WABI-TV Channel 5.

This year’s parade featured new additions, including three warming and restroom stations and security provided by criminal justice students at Eastern Maine Community College, Narofsky said.

Dustin Gray, 28, of Orrington was pretty sure that his daughter, 2-year-old Khloe Gray, had the best seat along the route,his shoulders. She did seem captivated by the parade, when she wasn’t smacking her dad’s face or tugging on his beard.

“She seems to like it up there,” Gray said. “She’s been quiet the whole time.”

