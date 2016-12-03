UNH completes sweep of penalty-prone UMaine men’s hockey team

ORONO, Maine —- Freshman center Liam Blackburn scored two power-play goals and senior right wing Tyler Kelleher had a two-goal game for the second straight night as the University of New Hampshire again took advantage of the penalty-prone University of Maine to post a 4-2 Hockey East triumph at sold-out Alfond Arena on Saturday night.

UNH (8-6-2, 5-1-1 HE) extended its unbeaten streak against the Black Bears (5-9-3, 1-6-1 HE) to six games (5-0-1).

Danny Tirone turned in a superb 38-save performance for UNH while Rob McGovern finished with 25 stops for UMaine.

Rob Michel staked UMaine to a 1-0 lead on the power play but Blaine Byron and Mark Hamilton took penalties 1:04 apart later in the period and UNH made the Black Bears pay dearly.

Kelleher tied it on a 5-on-3 and Blackburn scored 43 seconds later with the one-man advantage to give UNH a 2-1 lead after one period.

Blackburn’s power-play tally was the only goal in the second period, then Cam Brown pulled Maine within one 3:38 into the third period but the Black Bears couldn’t get an equalizer. Kelleher sewed it up when he zipped a wrist shot past McGovern with 2:53 remaining.

Chase Pearson pulled Maine within 4-3 off a pass from Mitch Fossier with 25 seconds left and McGovern on the bench in favor of the extra attacker.

But UMaine couldn’t tie it up.

Kelleher had an assist to go with his two goals and that gave the 5-foot-6, 160-pounder five goals and 14 assists in his career against UMaine. He scored twice in Friday night’s 5-1 triumph at Durham, New Hampshire.

Trailing 2-1, the Black Bears carried the play in the second period but Tirone stopped all 21 shots he faced including a terrific stop on Byron’s point-blank one-timer off a perfect feed from Brendan Robbins.

And, shortly after Tirone’s save, Blackburn expanded the lead when he took a pass from Kelleher in the left circle and beat McGovern with a rising wrist shot past to the glove side.

Sophomore defenseman Michel scored his fourth goal in seven games thanks to Nolan Vesey, who used a burst of speed to break free down the right wing before sliding the puck to Michel.

Positioned at the top of the left faceoff circle, Michel settled the puck and wristed it past the glove of Tirone with 6:38 left.

The lead lasted exactly five minutes.

With the two-man advantage, Patrick Grasso slipped the puck to Michael McNicholas behind the net and he spied Kelleher at the inner edge of the right circle and he one-timed it past McGovern’s blocker.

Blackburn gave UNH the lead off a Marcus Vela feed.

McGovern held the short side to stop a tip-in attempt but Vela tracked the puck behind the net and made a quick pass out to Blackburn in the left circle and he squeezed a quick wrister inside the short-side post.