Trump picks Mattis for Defense, talks with foreign leaders

NEW YORK — President-elect Donald Trump said he expected to have most members of his Cabinet announced next week, interviewing more candidates at Trump Tower for top jobs in his administration as he prepares to take office on Jan. 20.

Trump is still weighing whom to choose as secretary of state. The Republican president-elect said Thursday he had chosen retired Marine Corps Gen. James Mattis as defense secretary and would make a formal announcement on that on Monday.

“We have tremendous people joining the Cabinet and beyond the Cabinet. You’ll be seeing almost all of them next week,” Trump said in an interview that aired on Friday on Fox News.

Congress is expected to approve Mattis despite Democratic concerns that it ignores a long tradition of civilian control of the military.

For Mattis to be confirmed, the Senate and the House must pass a waiver exempting him from a law written when the Department of Defense was created to ensure that the military is under civilian command.

Legislators have granted such a waiver only once, in 1950, when Congress passed an act that allowed Gen. George Marshall, who had retired in 1945, to serve as Pentagon chief.

The 66-year-old Mattis, who is revered by fellow Marines, retired 3½ years ago. The 1947 National Security Act requires a seven-year gap between active-duty military service and the Cabinet position, leaving the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of staff as the Pentagon’s top uniformed military position.

Even without Trump’s full foreign policy team in place, he had more phone calls with foreign leaders Friday, breaking tradition by speaking with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, a transition team spokeswoman said, in a move likely to infuriate China and expected to complicate relations.

The call, confirmed by Trump transition spokeswoman Hope Hicks, was the first such contact with Taiwan by a president-elect or president since President Jimmy Carter adopted a one-China policy in 1979.

The transition team later issued a statement saying that the two had noted that “close economic, political and security ties exist between Taiwan and the United States.”

An official of Taiwan’s representative office in Washington could not confirm the call but said it would be “historic” and the first contact between U.S. and Taiwanese leaders since diplomatic ties were severed in 1979 and Washington established official ties with Beijing.

The official said the Washington office was not involved in setting up the call. There was no immediate comment from China, which is likely to be angered because it views Taiwan as a renegade province.

Trump also invited Philippines leader Rodrigo Duterte to the White House next year during a “very engaging, animated” phone conversation, according to a Duterte aide. Duterte has sparred with Democratic President Barack Obama and insulted him. Obama canceled a planned meeting with him in September.

A statement issued by Trump’s transition team made no mention of an invitation.

Domestically, Trump plans to move quickly after taking office on his goals to overhaul taxation, health care and immigration laws, Vice President-elect Mike Pence said in an interview published by the Wall Street Journal on Friday.

Top priorities include curbing illegal immigration, abolishing and replacing President Barack Obama’s signature health care program, and filling a vacancy on the Supreme Court, Pence told the newspaper.

Asked what he would do on his first day in office, Trump told Fox News he may address his campaign pledge to build a wall on the border with Mexico, though he did not go into specifics.

“We could do the wall, we’re going to do some repealing, we’re going to do some executive orders that we think are inappropriate,” Trump told Fox, referring to the possibility of reversing executive orders issued by Obama, a Democrat, during his eight-year term.

Trump is weighing whom to put in charge of the Department of Homeland Security, which enforces immigration law and plays a key role in preventing terror attacks; a director of national intelligence; and several Cabinet posts dealing with energy and the environment.

On Friday, Jay Cohen, former undersecretary of Homeland Security for science and technology and a retired Navy rear admiral, told reporters in Trump Tower that he interviewed for a position he would not reveal.

“Cybersecurity was discussed, and I believe that President-elect Trump understands fully the magnitude of that challenge,” Cohen said.

Trump has narrowed the field for secretary of state to four candidates, including the 2012 Republican presidential nominee, Mitt Romney, who attacked Trump throughout the 2016 campaign but spoke glowingly of the president-elect after having dinner with him earlier this week.

“There was actually good chemistry,” Trump said on Fox.